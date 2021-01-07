Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Get Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.63.

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) stock opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.35. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$24.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.