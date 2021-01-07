Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 724145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGC. ValuEngine downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

