Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 2,999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 13,484.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,302,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth $28,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 41.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,172,000 after acquiring an additional 549,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

