Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canfor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

