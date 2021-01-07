Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 527875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$56.01 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

Candente Copper Corp.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

