Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year High at $351.40

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $351.40 and last traded at $350.86, with a volume of 11427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after buying an additional 539,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284,761 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

