Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 311.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SELB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,887,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,700.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,337.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,916,096 shares of company stock worth $9,654,972 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

