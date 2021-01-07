Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

