Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 81,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,489 call options.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,442,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

