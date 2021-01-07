Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.08. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

