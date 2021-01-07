Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Calyxt stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

