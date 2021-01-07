Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:ELY opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

