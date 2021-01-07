Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 105.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

