Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Desjardins upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

CGY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CGY opened at C$65.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.15. Calian Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

