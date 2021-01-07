Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark cut Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Get Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) alerts:

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$63.50.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -34.9999996 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.