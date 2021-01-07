Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.42

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $14.13. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 669,337 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,996,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 332,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 600,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 56,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 345.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

