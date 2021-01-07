CaixaPay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $211,939.29 and $8.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00114948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00469756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00232386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054671 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile