CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 294,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 237,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

CAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CAI International by 496,864.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CAI International by 312.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 328.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAI International during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 284.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

