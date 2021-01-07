Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Shares Gap Up to $385.00

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $435.00. Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.39.

In other news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

