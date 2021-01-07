Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.37

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.37 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 12898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $20,129,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $81,932,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,888,000 after buying an additional 1,387,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

