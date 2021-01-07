CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 161.92. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

