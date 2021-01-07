Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director John B. Shoven Sells 20,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDNS opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.