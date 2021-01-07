Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

CADE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,716. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 192,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 796,055 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

