Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Byline Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $640.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

