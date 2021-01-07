Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Down 2.4%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.78. 49,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 90,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

