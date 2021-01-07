Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.84 on Monday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

