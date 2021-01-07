Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski Buys 5,200 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,485,725.

Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

TOT stock opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.33.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5215522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. ATB Capital raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

