Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $4,401,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,125 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.