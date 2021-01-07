Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,556,054 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,786.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

