Brokers Issue Forecasts for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

