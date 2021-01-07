Brokerages Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) PT at $3.56

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPRT. ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.77 million, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

