Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $251.25

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on RETA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,543,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,619. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

