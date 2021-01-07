Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

QTRX stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $71,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $88,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,141 shares of company stock worth $1,260,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

