Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $127.29

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.93. 108,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,230. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.