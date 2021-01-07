Brokerages Set Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target at $20.94

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMMPF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

KMMPF stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

