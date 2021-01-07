Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $68.09

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,493 shares of company stock worth $1,284,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

