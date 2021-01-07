Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $26.90

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several research firms recently commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

