Brokerages Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Target Price at $15.93

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.