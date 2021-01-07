Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price at $35.80

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

