Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Target Price at $95.89

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 444.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000.

CRI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 553,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

