Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $30.70

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $67,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,592 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CarGurus by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 274.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

