Brokerages Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after buying an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 375,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $954.83 million, a P/E ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.