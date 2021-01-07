Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Price Target at €15.36

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.43 ($18.16).

Several brokerages have commented on AOX. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.25 ($15.59) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR:AOX traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €14.60 ($17.18). The stock had a trading volume of 414,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.92. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

