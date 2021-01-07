Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT at $129.92

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150,982 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

