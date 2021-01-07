Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $2.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $139.81 on Monday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

