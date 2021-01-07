Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $218.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.