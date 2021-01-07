Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $26.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.98 billion to $34.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

LYB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. 79,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

