Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIBB. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $855.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

