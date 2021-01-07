Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth $43,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.82 on Monday. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

