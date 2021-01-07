Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. V.F. reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $87.48 on Monday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $99.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in V.F. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

